Louise Evelyn (Feldman) Radack, of Swampscott, passed away at 89 on November 7, 2019, after a brief illness and a well-lived life full of family, friends, work, community, and adventure.

Her beloved husband Dr. Alan K. Radack predeceased her in May, 2018. Louise is survived by her children James Radack, Daniel and Jesselyn Radack, Carol and Mark Lev, Laura and Charles Gosse, and Eric Radack; grandchildren Jacob, Sam, and Tenlea Radack, Phoebe, Sophie, and Cooper Lev, Lily and Emma Gosse, and Ariel and Maiana Radack Krassner; granddogs Mason, Sir Toby Schnauzer, and Oakley; sisters-in-law Avis Feldman and Nancy Strauss, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and others in the extended family.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, November 29, at 1:30 p.m., at the JCC of the North Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise’s memory may be made to the Clifton Improvement Association, Marblehead, or the Swampscott Public Library.