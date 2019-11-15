Philip D. Sevinor, of Marblehead, entered into rest on November 11, 2019 at the age of 96.

Beloved husband of Elaine (Freedman) Sevinor. Devoted father of Marlene G. Sevinor and Ralph W. Sevinor and his wife Stacey L. Sevinor. The loving brother of the late William Sevinor, the late Leo Sevinor, the late Elizabeth Shuman, the late Zelda Rotman, and the late Dorothy Rubin. Treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear son of the late Ralph and Ida (Davidson) Sevinor.

Philip was born in Chelsea in 1923, the youngest of six children. At the young age of 20, he joined the US Navy during World War II. When he returned from the war, he studied architectural design at Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he received his degree. Philip’s father Ralph, who was in real estate, gave Philip his first architectural opportunity, drafting many of the homes standing in Marblehead today. Philip had the courage to go back to the US Navy during the conflict in Korea.

After his father Ralph’s passing, Philip remained in the real estate business with his brothers. He and Leo co-owned Marblehead Supply from the early 60’s into the 70’s. Philip went on to own and operate Vinnin Square Hardware with his wife Elaine, until his retirement at the age of 82. In 2005, he and Elaine decided to spend more time enjoying the warm weather in Florida. Owning the local hardware store, Philip got to know many people in the community; he was always patient and friendly with everyone, and he always gave his nieces and nephews an opportunity to work at the hardware store.

He was a devoted Jewish man, spending every opportunity he could at the shul and supporting the synagogue in any way that he could. Philip was also a dedicated member of the Masons. Philip was a kind and gentle soul. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community that he was such an integral part of.

A funeral service for Philip was held on November 22 at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott. Interment followed at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Philip D. Sevinor’s memory to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)