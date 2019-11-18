David Henry Colten, 84 – late of Peabody, formerly of Delray Beach, Fla. Died on November 16, 2019.

Beloved husband of Roberta (Segal) Colten. Devoted father of Rick Colten and his wife Leslie of Beverly, and Debbie (Colten) Ferguson and her husband JC of Harvard. Cherished grandfather of Carlisle, Benjamin, Ella, and Marley. Dear son of the late Benjamin and Eva (Beich) Cohen.

David was born in Boston and grew up in Dorchester. He graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School and Boston University, and raised his family in Peabody. He was a social worker at the VA, Jewish Big Brother, and Executive Director of Jewish Family Service of the North Shore. He was a dedicated member of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody. He loved tennis, travel and, most of all, his family and friends.

A graveside funeral service for David was on November 18 at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 18 Cole St., Beverly. Shiva will be held on Monday, November 18, 2:30-8:00 p.m., with a minyan at 5:30 p.m., at the home of Rick and Leslie Colten. Shiva will continue Tuesday, November 19, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Brooksby Village, Kingsbury Dining Room, 400 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. Shiva will resume at the home of David and Roberta Colten, from Wednesday, November 20 to Friday, November 22 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.