Jerome S. Baron, 83 – late of Peabody, formerly of Cranford, N.J. Died on November 15, 2019.

Devoted husband of Lola (Wilensky) Baron. Beloved father of Jason Baron and his wife Samantha. Adored grandfather of Griffin, Felicity, and Elon. Dear brother of Hope Fleischer and the late Harriet Malley.

Services were held at the Chapel of Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody on November 17. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jason and Samantha Baron through Friday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)