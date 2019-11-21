Over 300 grandparents and special friends recently shared an afternoon with students and family members at The Rashi School. The day was highlighted by a lively luncheon, meaningful classroom visits and joyful Kabbalat Shabbat services.

An annual Rashi School tradition, the K-8 school celebrates the powerful bond between the different generations.

Head of School Adam W. Fischer delivered a warm welcome at the festive luncheon, followed by Jon Dixon, Philip Wiener, and Peter Dixon, three of the event’s co-chairs. They spoke about the importance of academic excellence, social justice and Jewish values. After lunch, guests joined students in their classrooms to experience the learning process in action in subjects ranging from art to Jewish Studies to science.

As on every Friday afternoon, students and their visitors enjoyed a slice of challah and attended Kabbalat Shabbat services, with a special dance performance by the school’s Israeli dance troop, Kesem Katan.