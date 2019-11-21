In response to last issue’s front page article about anti-Semitism and the headline’s suggested aim to “pursue crimes more vigorously,” doing so is critical, but it doesn’t replace the importance of wider understanding.

I wrote “Loaded Blessings,” a family saga that alternates between Inquisition-era Spain and modern-day Israel, to combat the increasingly hostile climate against Israel and the Jewish people. I supplemented the novel with extensive facts within the fiction section for further investigation.

What’s at least as concerning as a thug posting a hateful and dishonest poster in our neighborhood, and adolescents vandalizing university property with swastikas, is that they are in the company of too many people, often under-informed and good-hearted people, who (unwittingly) join the fight against Jews by denying genuine history and often, in the case of Jews themselves, by overcompensating for the hard-earned success of the only Jewish state. At the very least, they all undermine its security and image, a goal cherished by those who seek nothing less than its destruction.

“Loaded Blessings” is a novel that encourages dialogue. It isn’t the solution to the one-sided coordinated aggression against the Jewish people, living on or off a strip of land, a size that is two-tenths of one percent of the Middle East – but it is a part of a solution and also the proverbial ladder to those who have become activists before they’ve become entirely informed. It’s not too late to become informed – until it is.

Faith Quintero, Marblehead