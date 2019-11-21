On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m., Beverly’s Temple B’nai Abraham will host a community education program, “Documenting and Preserving the North Shore’s Jewish History: An Overview of the Wyner Family Jewish Heritage Center’s Collections (and How to Use Them).” Temple B’nai Abraham will sponsor the program, along with The Congregation Sons of Jacob Cultural Enrichment Fund and the Jewish Journal.

This is a free program and the entire North Shore Jewish community is invited. A light breakfast will be provided.

Stephanie Call, the program’s guest speaker, is associate director for Archives and Education with the Jewish Heritage Center (JHC) at New England Historic Genealogical Society. The JHC engages historians, genealogists, students, partner organizations, and the general public in programs and research to advance the study of Jewish history, culture, and legacies. It maintains extensive archival collections at its Boston headquarters, as well as online.

In this interactive presentation, Call will provide an overview of the North Shore collections available at the JHC, demonstrating how to search and access materials pertaining to the history of Jewish families, organizations, synagogues, and businesses. She will showcase stories and photographs from the collections, giving attendees an opportunity to engage with the archival materials.

Between 2013 and 2016, the Jewish Heritage Center of the North Shore (originally the Jewish Historical Society of the North Shore) donated to the JHC 110 boxes of records comprising the entirety of the JHCNS’s archival collections, as well as 36 bound volumes of all Jewish Journal editions from 1977 to 2012. To date, the JHC has made over 30 unique collections available for research and has digitized and made available online 15 of these collections, with more to come in the future.

The Jewish Historical Society of the North Shore no longer exists. But its founders, the late Nathan and Sophie Gass, and its former members and friends can take satisfaction knowing the historic records they so diligently compiled will be preserved in perpetuity for future generations.

To RSVP, contact Temple B’nai Abraham at 978-927-3211.