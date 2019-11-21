Earlier this month, Samantha Perlman was elected to the Marlborough City Council. Perlman topped the ticket in the at-large race with 3,331 votes. “I feel so proud of the community we’ve built,” Perlman said after the election. “It speaks to what happens when you build relationships.”

Perlman is a graduate of Marlborough High School and Emory University. At Marlborough High School, she participated in school musicals and was a facilitator for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. She also spent five years working at New Horizons assisted living community throughout high school and college, giving her exposure to the hopes of Marlborough’s older residents and instilling in her the value of hard work.

Perlman is a graduate of the Commonwealth Seminar, MA Citizens Legislative Seminar and FAO Schwarz Fellowship in social impact. In 2019, she graduated from the Institute for Nonprofit Practice’s Community Fellows Program, earning a certificate in Community Leadership and Social Change from Tufts University. She was also selected as a member of the 2019 cohort for Emerge Massachusetts, an organization that empowers women to run for office.