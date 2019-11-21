On Nov. 3, friends of the century-old Vilna Shul, Boston’s oldest immigrant-era synagogue building that serves as a community cultural center and living museum on Beacon Hill, celebrated the near-completion of a $4 million, year-long renovation. Nearly 50 donors to the Capital Campaign, including board members, gathered to affix traditional mezuzot to the doorposts of the new visitor center and the original front entrance, and had the opportunity to tour the new space. Phase I of the building renovation is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.