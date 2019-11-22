Annie Lydia (Goldberg) Baseman – late of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Revere. Died on November 18, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Nathan Baseman. Devoted mother of Etta L. Baseman and her husband Stilson Tomita of Boynton Beach, Fla., Deborah Sudenfield and her husbandish Paul of Marblehead, Joseph Baseman of Marblehead, and the late Sheila Costello. Loving daughter of the late Joseph Goldberg and Etta (Hesed) Goldberg. Dear sister of Eva Murachver of Fla., and the late Solomon Gaber, Henry Goldberg, Esther Goldstein, Louis Gaber, and Milton Gaber. Loving grandmother of Maurice Costello and his wife Kristen, Aviva Gross and her husband Dr. Bradley Gross, Daniel Costello, Adam Sudenfield, Joshua Baseman, Derek Baseman, and Taylah Baseman. Great-grandmother of Shira and Mollybella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Chevra Thilim of Boston Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held immediately following burial, and then resuming on Monday and Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., at the home of Deborah and Paul Sudenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie’s memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation National Office, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.