Fay E. (Popkin) Borofsky, 78 – late of Winthrop, formerly of Portland, Maine. Died on November 21, 2019.

Devoted wife of Richard Borofsky. Beloved mother of Deborah and her husband Robert Berkovitz. Cherished grandmother of Ilana Rose Berkovitz. Dear stepmother of Kenneth Borofsky and his partner Patricia Vernon. Loving sister of Jean Popkin, the late Milton Popkin, and the late Stanley Popkin.

Fay was employed for many years at the Cliff House in Revere, and was a life member of Hadassah, B’nai B’rith, and JWV Ladies Auxiliary.

Services at Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop on Sunday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Portland, Maine. Condolence calls may be made on Monday from 3-6 p.m., at Temple Tifereth Israel. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to Temple Tifereth Israel, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152. (Goldman)