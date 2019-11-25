Bonnie Sue (Solar) Harmon, 77 – late of Marblehead. Died on November 21, 2019.

Wife of Marshall Harmon. Mother of Todd Harmon and his wife Elizabeth, Tracy Joyce and her late husband Michael, and Julie DeVincent and her husband Richard. Nana of Jordan Samson and her husband David, Riley Jackson and her husband Elliot, Tanner Harmon, Michael Joyce, McKenzie Joyce, Montana Joyce, Alexandria DeVincent, Harley DeVincent, and Samantha DeVincent. Sister of the late Richard Solar of Houston, Texas. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)