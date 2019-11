Margarita Zaytseva, 88 – late of Roslindale, formerly of Moscow, Russia. Died on November 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Veniamin Zaytsev. Devoted mother of Anatoliy Zaytsev and Larissa Engleman. Cherished grandmother of Jane, Ilya, and Alex. Treasured great-grandmother of Tayler, Avery, Owen, and Nora. Loving sister of the late Alexander Droznin. Dear daughter of the late Boris and Anna (Volovick) Droznin. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)