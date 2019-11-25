Norman Berkowitz, 89, of Stoughton, formerly of Melrose and Revere, the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Greene) Berkowitz, died on November 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton after a brief illness.

Born in Boston, he was the son the of the late David and Ruth (Shomes) Berkowitz. Raised and educated in Boston, Norman attended the Boston school system and attended Boston University. Norman was employed by the Citizens Bank firm and worked as a supervisor in the bank’s mail room.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, who will be deeply missed. Norman is survived by his children William Berkowitz of Brockton, Ronna Nesselle and her husband Robert of Randolph, and Faye Holst of Santa Clarita, Calif. He is also survived by his brother Jason Berkowitz and his wife Barbara of Sarasota, Fla., his grandchildren Aaron and Sam, and his close companion Elaine Pavloff. He was predeceased by his daughter Diane Berkowitz.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield. Memorial gathering will take place following service at the home of Ronna and Robert Nesselle. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Boston House, 229 Kent St., Brookline, MA 02446, or B’nai Tikvah of Canton, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For an online guestbook, visit torffuneralservice.com.