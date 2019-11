Sonia K. Sternberger, 91 – late of Peabody. Died on November 19, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Sternberger. Devoted mother of Ellyn Murphy and her husband David of Atkinson, N.H., and Wayne Sternberger and his wife Sharon of Highland, Md. The loving sister of the late Harvey Kagan. Dear daughter of the late David and Clarice (Gelbstein) Kagan. Adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews and their families. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)