Gail Baker, of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on November 24, 2019, at the age of 75.

Beloved wife of Chet Baker, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Marla Levy (Mark) and Stephanie Baker Smith. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Mitchell-Levy (Helene) and Rachel Kidd Levy. Treasured great-grandmother of Abigail Mitchell-Levy. The loving sister of Eleanor Richman. Dear daughter of the late Milton and Rita Talcofsky. Gail also leaves her nieces, nephews, and dear friends, as well as her precious dog Freda.

A graveside funeral service for Gail was held on November 26 at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, Danvers. Shiva was held following services, and will will continue at the home of Gail and Chet Baker, Lynn Shore Towers, Apartment 107, 295 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn, on Wednesday, November 27 from 12:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gail’s memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.