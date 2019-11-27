Cynthia R. (Berson) Tatelman passed away on November 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She leaves behind her beloved children Adrienne Tatelman of Sanford, Maine, Susan Tatelman of Revere, Laurie-Ann Tatelman of Revere, and Stephen Tatelman of Georgetown. She also leaves behind her daughters-in-law Heidi Tatelman and Anne Steinman and, most regretfully, her precious granddaughter Lila Tatelman.

Services will be held on Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m., at Torf Funeral Home, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Her family will graciously accept visitors from November 30 to December 7 daily from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., at Cindy’s home, 63 Franklin Ave., Revere.

Please join all who loved her to reminisce in her life and the lives of all she touched. Cindy will be greatly missed by so many people. May her soul rest in peace.