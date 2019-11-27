Dorothy (Sherman) Klayman, 100, beloved wife of the late Charles Klayman, died at Carvalho Grove in Fall River on November 25, 2019.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Ida (Roomgeller) Sherman. Raised and educated in Chelsea, Dorothy attended the Chelsea school system. She was a resident of Chelsea for 44 years prior to moving to Revere in 1989. She was the secretary of Temple B’Nai Israel, president of Chelsea Memorial Hospital Aux., Beachmont, a member of Temple B’Nai Israel of Beachmont, as well as Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett, Temple Emmanuel Chelsea, Ladies Hadassah Boston Aid to the Blind, Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, and Ladies Hadassah Shurtleff St. Synagogue. She was also a past president of the P.T.A. Chelsea High School and on the board of directors of the Boston Visiting Nurses.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Nancy Nelson of Fall River and Robert A. Klayman and his wife Julia of Calif.; her brother Philip Sherman and his wife Adeline of Quincy; her sister Irene “Reenie” Cohen and her husband the late Samuel Cohen of Revere; her grandsons Jon Nelson and his wife Beth of Sharon, and Josh Nelson of New York; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Evan, Emily, Zachary, and Jude; cousin Irena Roman and her husband Jon of Scituate; and granddaughter-in-law Debbie Farrell. Dorothy was predeceased by her grandson Jeremy Nelson, and her brother and sister-in-law Abraham and Lillian Sherman.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 1 at AAA Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn at 1:30 p.m. (Torf)