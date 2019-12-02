Annette Kossover, the daughter of the late Florence (Dubin) and Jack Kossover, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Raised in Salem, Annette graduated from Salem High School in 1963 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in history from Salem State University. She taught in Salem for 35 years at the Oliver School, Witchcraft Heights Elementary School, and Collins Middle School.

Ms. Kossover was a member of Temple Shalom in Salem for many years before it merged in 2014 with Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly. At Temple Shalom, she was a life member of Sisterhood, was Sisterhood President, served as a member of the Temple’s praesidium, was cemetery chairperson, served on the Hebrew School board, and was a member of its board of directors. As a member of Temple B’nai Abraham, she was a member of Sisterhood and served on its Sisterhood board of directors as well as a trustee on its cemetery board.

Predeceased by her three brothers Calvin, Stephen, and Barry, Annette is survived by many cousins, her sisters-in-law Deanne Kossiver and Patricia Kossover, and her nieces Lisa Kossiver, Amy Kossiver Fishman, Kimberlee Kossover Hansen, and Tiffany Kossover-Finn. She is also survived by her grandnieces and nephews, who were the loves and joys of her life, Izaac and Shelby Finn and Lucy and Sebastian Hansen.

A funeral service was held on December 1 at at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, Beverly.

As a devout educator and supporter of Autism Awareness, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crystal Academy, 107 Antilla Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134, PH: 305-567-5881, info@cagables.com.

Annette has also requested that we each consider doing random acts of kindness to remember her by.

