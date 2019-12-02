Rose (Cheskelovitz) Beggelman, 102 – formerly of Chelsea and Malden. Died on November 28, 2019.

Former bookkeeper for Merrimac Glass Co., Chelsea.

Beloved mother of Joan and her husband Robert Steiner and the late Sandra and her late husband Charles Goldish. Cherished grandmother of Mark Goldish, Suzanne Borgiolia, and Julie and her husband Bobby Watson. Proud great-grandmother of Andrew Goldish, Sienna Borgiolia, Ty Borgiolia, and Benjamin Watson. Dear sister of Rena Leafer, the late Celia Cohen, and Esther Goldman.

Services will be held at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Tuesday, December 3 at 12:00 noon. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to a Jewish organization of ones’ choice. (Goldman)