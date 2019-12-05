A year ago, in an editorial, the Journal called for the creation of a task force on anti-Semitism. Twelve months later, we renew the call. Greater Boston Jewry continues to face a disturbing wave of anti-Semitism that has not been seen in this part of New England in decades. In the last year, at least one person tried three times to burn down local Chabad centers; rabbis in Peabody have had pennies thrown at them by a motorist, and been subject to anti-Semitic hate speech. In Lynn, a Jewish man woke one morning to find one of his real estate properties covered in anti-Semitic graffiti. In Fall River, 59 headstones were toppled and desecrated in a Jewish cemetery. At Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, someone posted two Holocaust denial flyers on the grounds.

In recent months, vandals have dubbed swastikas on academic buildings at UMass-Amherst and Smith College, and at a Framingham middle school, students created a social media page called “Kill the Jews.” That’s in addition to other incidents in recent years, including in Boston, where the New England Holocaust Memorial was vandalized twice. Across America, white supremacists killed 11 Jews in a Pittsburgh temple, and a woman in a California synagogue.

In response, Jewish institutions are revamping their security plans; some temples have allowed congregants to bring arms to synagogue services; and Jewish organizations have met with law enforcement officials. While Governor Charlie Baker should be lauded for condemning anti-Semitism and for reviving the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes, the Jewish community would be wise to create its own Task Force on Anti-Semitism. The committee could work with the Governor’s Task Force and state officials to tap police chiefs, district attorneys, school superintendents, university presidents, civic and religious leaders and elected officials to form the committee. That committee could create a recommended protocol which school leaders and law enforcement officials could follow in the aftermath of anti-Semitic incidents. It could also create a blueprint for college and secondary school educational programs that promote respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

We cannot rely on one single method to eradicate anti-Semitism, racism and hatred. Historically, a rise in intolerance, intimidation, and blame has led to violence. It is time to be proactive and use all the resources we have in our state to combat this growing societal problem.