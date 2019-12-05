Gerald Burman – late of Revere. Died on December 2, 2019.

Beloved husband of Ruth (Parker) Burman. Devoted father of Debra Chesson and her husband Robert of Malden, and Howard Burman and his wife Diane of South Carolina. Loving son of the late Michael Burman and Anna (Feldberg) Burman. Loving grandfather of Michael Chesson and his wife Veronica, Matthew Chesson and his wife Krystal, Caitlyn DeSantis, and Madison Burman. Great-grandfather of David Chesson.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on December 5. Interment in Temple B’Nai Israel of Beachmont Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald’s name may be made to the 420 Club, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Torf)