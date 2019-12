Liselotte Boehm, 96 – formerly of Andover. Died on December 4, 2019.

A Holocaust survivor, she was the daughter of the late Frieda (Hanau) and Alfred Boehm. She is survived by her loving cousin Helen Hanau.

Services at the Temple Emanuel of Andover Cemetery, 202 Mount Vernon St., Lawrence on Friday, December 6 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anti-Defamation League www.adl.org. (Goldman)