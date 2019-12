Steven D. Levin, 68 – late of Nashua, N.H., formerly of Lowell. Died on December 4, 2019.

Devoted son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Goldberg) Levin. Dear brother of Peter Levin. Cherished friend of the Nikitas family.

Graveside services at Montefiore of Lowell Cemetery, 46 Pulpit Rock Road, Pelham, N.H., on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. (Goldman)