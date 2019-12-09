The Honorable Gerald M. Cohen, former state representative from Andover, died peacefully on December 7. He was 85.

Gerald was the youngest son of the late Lewis and Belle Cohen of Winthrop, the loving brother of Irving, Bill, and Ruthie, and the former husband of Annette Cohen.

He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he played varsity basketball and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science. Soon after, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he became a flight navigator and was promoted to the rank of captain.

Cohen, aka the “cookie bookie,” worked for Dane-T-Bits, a company founded by his father-in-law Irving Rodman. Later in life, he sold cookies by day and studied law at night. A graduate of Suffolk Law, Cohen started his own law practice, was elected state representative, and honorably and faithfully served Andover for over a decade while also serving as an adjunct professor of taxation at Suffolk Law and a professor of business law at Merrimack College.

Fondly remembered as Gerry, Jed, dad and Pop, he is survived by Toby Bernstein, his devoted life partner of 22 years, his children Donna, Gary, Dana and his wife Cindy, Jonathan and his wife Regina, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Consider honoring Gerald Cohen by making a tribute donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be a graveside service at Pride of Boston Cemetery in Woburn on Monday, December 16 at 2 p.m. Shiva and family visitation will be at the home of Dana and Cindy Cohen between 4 p.m-8 p.m. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline.