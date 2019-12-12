New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wore customized cleats on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs to support baseball in Israel.

His blue shoes donned a Star of David and the Israel Baseball Association’s logo as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats’’ campaign. They will be auctioned to raise money for the IBA.

In an Instagram post with a picture of the cleats, Edelman said he visited Israel in 2015 for the first time, and that the trip was “meaningful” and “helped shape my perspective on things.”

“This year my cleats will benefit the Israel Baseball Association. They do so much for the Israeli community, bringing together people of all ages through the love of the game,” wrote Edelman in the post. “They also support minor league youth baseball in Israel, and if you know anything about me, you know I lived for little league.”

“The Hebrew on the cleats says yalla, which means, ‘let’s go,’ because for the first time in the country’s history, Israel is going to compete in baseball in the Olympics,” he continued. “Baseball has always been my second favorite sport, and I’m pumped to see what those studs can do in Japan. Yalla!”

Edelman scored a touchdown as the Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 23-16, ending New England’s streak of 21 wins at home.

Last year, Edelman wore customized cleats honoring the 11 victims of the Oct. 2018 shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.