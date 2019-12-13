Barbara (Sumberg) Adams, 77 – late of Wakefield, formerly of Lynnfield and Malden. Died on December 9, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Daniel Weiner. Beloved mother of Lori and Rick Michaud, Gerri Weiner, and Alan and Beth Weiner. Adored grandmother of Olivia, Julia, and Owen Michaud, Lauren Licata, Benjamin and Jess Weiner, and Lindsay and Scott Lupi. Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella Licata, Ruby Weiner, and Talia and Tucker Lupi. Loving sister of Diane Elefson.

Barbara was a longtime patron and cornerstone of the Curious about Cuisine Program.

Services were held at Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody on December 12. Interment at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Lynnfield Public Library, 18 Summer St., Lynnfield MA, 01940. (Goldman)