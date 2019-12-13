George Aaron Kessler, of Swampscott, entered into rest on December 10, 2019 at the age of 91.

George was the dear son of the late Myer and Celia Kessler. Beloved husband of the late Harriet (Kendall) Kessler. Devoted father of Michael Kessler and his wife Christine and Wendy Kessler-Cody and her husband Steve. Cherished grandfather of Jacky Janko-Ordonez and her husband Joseph Ordonez, Adam Kessler and Sarah Kessler Mann, and Joshua Cody and his wife Caroline. George was the great-grandfather of three. He was the loving brother of the late Gertrude Triber and Irving Kessler. Dear brother-in-law of Greta Kessler and the late Bernard Triber. Dear uncle of Dale Triber-Tate, Elaine Triber, Seth Kessler, Susan Schwartzman, Deena Sarvet, and Alex Kessler.

Born on March 13, 1928, George grew up in Somerville, graduated from Boston University and Boston University School of Law, and raised his family in Lexington. He was the director of Legacy and Endowment for Jewish Federation. George volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America. He loved to travel, and cherished time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

A funeral service for George was held on December 13 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at B’Nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in George’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.