Ralph J. Tarr, late of Framingham, formerly of Revere, Del Ray Beach, Fla., and Winnisquam, N.H. The loving husband of 69 years to Lillian Libby (Zides) Tarr, passed away peacefully in Lincoln on December 8, 2019.

Born, raised, and educated in Boston, he was the son of the late Arnold and Jessie Tarr.

Ralph was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Ralph was a very successful businessman, who was a baker by trade and operated the Deli-Delight Delicatessen in Cambridge. Ralph loved his family and friends and enjoyed skiing and bowling.

Ralph is survived by his sons Roy Tarr and his wife Debbie, David Tarr and his wife Robyn, Bryant Tarr and his wife Kathy, his six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn on December 10. (Torf)