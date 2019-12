Roberta (Berenson) Baker, 99 – late of Stoneham. Died on December 8, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late David Baker. Devoted mother of Ellyne Feldstein, Steven Baker, and Walter Baker. She also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held in the Everett cemeteries. (Torf)