Cheryl Nan Carver, of Danvers and Marblehead, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at the age of 74.

Beloved mother of Daniel and Adam Rand of Marblehead, and her three stepchildren Jeff, Brian, and Danny Carver. Grandmother of 13. Beloved wife of the late Barry Carver, and the devoted partner and fiancée of Paul Trainor of Danvers. Loving sister of Barbara Epstein and Steve Glass, both of South Carolina.

She grew up in Marblehead, graduated MHS Class ’63, and earned a BS Cum Laude from Boston University in ’67. Cheryl began her career teaching in Marblehead, Danvers, and North Shore Community college, which led to careers in management roles with various businesses. Cheryl was a passionate and dedicated volunteer for a variety of North Shore charities, including the Melanoma Education Foundation.

She enjoyed numerous close friends, activities like bowling, Mah-jong, Canasta, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She is warmly remembered by many as a true Classy Lady and a loving Mother, Wife, and Nana.

Services for Cheryl will take place at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. A reception will follow at the Village at Vinnin Square Clubhouse, 200 Loring Hills Ave., Salem. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Cheryl’s memory to the Jimmy Fund, or Care Dimensions Hospice Care. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.