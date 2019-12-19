The Hanukkah stamp artwork features a menorah created using the techniques of the traditional Jewish folk art of papercutting.

Artist Tamar Fishman made a pencil sketch of the design and then with a fine blade, cut the two-dimensional image on white paper. She chose blue-purple and green papers for the background to highlight the central design. Behind the menorah is a shape reminiscent of an ancient oil jug that represents the heart of Hanukkah. Additional design elements include dreidels – spinning tops used to play a children’s game during the holiday – and a pomegranate plant with fruit and flowers.

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp. As a Forever stamp, Hanukkah will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.