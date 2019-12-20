Last weekend, Allie Shalom and Joseph Lavoie Jr. received the Krupp Leadership Award at the Anti-Defamation League’s 17th Annual Young Leadership Celebration. Over 200 attendees came together at City Winery in Boston to congratulate the honorees during a night full of dancing, socializing, raffles and silent auctions.

The Krupp Lead­ership Award is given to community members who demonstrate outstanding dedication and leadership on behalf of ADL. Award recipients display their commitment to ADL by undertaking positions of leadership and helping to spread ADL’s mission “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

Allie and Joseph are active members of ADL’s young leadership community. They both graduated from ADL’s Glass Leadership Institute, a nationally recognized leadership development program, and joined ADL’s young leadership board.

Allie is an attorney at Foley & Lardner LLP, where her practice focuses on counseling clients in the health care and pharmacy industries. Joseph is a Biosciences Account Manager at ThermoFisher Scientific.

In her acceptance speech, Allie Shalom, urged attendees to not turn a blind eye and engage in tough conversations to “combat hate, change minds, and make a difference.” Joseph Lavoie Jr. discussed the importance of being an ally to the Jewish community and other marginalized communities: “In today’s climate it is incredibly important for all of us to stand up and speak up for those being targeted, even if we don’t identify within that community ourselves. We need to be allies to women, to people of color, to the LGBTQ community, to members of different faiths, because if the tables were turned, you would want your friends to show up for you.”

“Allie and Joe represent Boston’s best and brightest future leaders,” said ADL New England Regional Director, Robert Trestan. They are changing the world we live in today, and will continue to be ambassadors promoting equality and fair treatment for the years to come.”