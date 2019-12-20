JF&CS Schechter Holocaust Services celebrated its annual Café Hakalah Hanukkah party on Dec. 11 at the JCCNS in Marblehead. Café Hakalah participants enjoyed a delicious lunch, music, and dancing! A few participants spoke at the Hanukkah party including one participant who said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, we are so happy to celebrate Hanukkah together.” Another participant shared that for the first time she felt like an American Jew where it is safe to celebrate holidays.

At the end of the Hanukkah party, participants left with Hanukkah gifts, generously donated by the Bernice and Joseph Samiljan Memorial Fund. The gift bags were beautifully decorated by kids in the J Adventure after school program at the JCCNS who also helped to collect Hanukkah candles for the gift bags.

The goal of JF&CS Café Hakalah is to provide social and cultural programming for Holocaust survivors and the Hanukkah party was a great way for people to be together and celebrate.

Schechter Holocaust Services of Jewish Family & Children’s Service honors the agency’s longstanding commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of Holocaust survivors and their families.