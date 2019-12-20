I want to praise your publication of “Am I Just a Jew of Color?” by Mae-Lou Zaleski in the Dec. 5 edition of the Jewish Journal. It is a brilliant essay that deals deeply and honestly with the complexities of our deep assumptions about race and being Jewish. And we must respond as individuals and as a people. What is a Jew? How many ways can a Jew look? What are our presumptions about people in general who do not look “white”? Do we want to expand and deepen our ways of seeing and of thinking?

How terrible that Mae-Lou Zaleski has to confront the racism and prejudices of her own people. What can we do about this?

Ellen Solomon, Gloucester