Jonathan Tobin’s Dec. 12 article “An irrelevant debate about a two-state solution,” is propaganda.

The writer alleges Palestinians don’t want an independent state because it would force them to accept defeat. But the writer ignores that Israel’s 50 year-old settlement policy has killed the two-state solution.

And he says it’s up to the parties to negotiate peace without the imposition of a solution on them. Israel has an overwhelmingly powerful military. Would he also return us to the “dark ages” here in the United States and suggest abused wives return home and stop upsetting their husbands?

Another allegation is that Israel has no peace partner. Contrary to what the writer says, it is the Palestinians who have never had a peace partner. Israeli governments have adopted the philosophy of Vladimir Jabotinsky, who, in the 1920s, preached a “Greater Israel.” Israel’s excuses are simply a cover for its goal of annexing “Judea and Samaria.”

And he says it’s a false choice to say that the only alternative to two states is an apartheid state. It is not a false choice. Many, including myself, believe a state of apartheid already exists. A UN Commission Report issued last February concludes, “Israel is guilty of policies and practices that constitute the crime of apartheid.”

He refers to Rep. Lee Zeldin, saying a week earlier rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip and condemns ongoing Palestinian terrorism.

Why didn’t the writer mention that the rockets were fired after Israel initiated hostilities by assassinating a senior Islamic Jihad official and four others? Why didn’t Israel charge, arrest and try the individual?

Finally, he describes “the Squad” as wanting to eliminate the one Jewish state on the planet. The writer would be outraged if Trump declared the United States a Christian nation. The struggle of Palestinians for human rights and lives of dignity is legitimate and not an effort to eliminate Israel.

I strongly agree with the writer’s central point. Talk about the two-state proposal is irrelevant. The two-state solution is dead. Israel has established an apartheid regime. The only solution is one democratic state.

Ron Fox, Marblehead