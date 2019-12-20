Mae-Lou Zaleski’s recent essay, “Am I just a Jew of Color?” in the Dec. 5 Jewish Journal touched many, I’m sure. But, Mae-Lou, please don’t jump ship so quickly. Just because a few Jewish fools spoke insensitively, you should not assume all Jews are like that. If you do draw that conclusion, you’re not being fair.

I would like to suggest that just as Avraham Avinu had to go through “tests” (which made him stronger in character and faith), so you – and I, and all of us – have to do similarly. All conscientious Jews today face negativity, confusion, frustration, temptations to quit the challenge of staying Jewish and defending Israel.

Mae-Lou, I truly hope you don’t kill your lovely Jewish neshama by quitting, and that you go beyond the skin-color fixations rampant on campuses today. You have much to offer Am Yisrael, I have no doubt, even as you recognize, I’m sure, that you have much to learn from the vibrant history of Am Yisrael and Zionism. So please stay cool, and don’t jump ship.

May HaShem bless you – and may you enjoy Hanukkah to the fullest!

Pinchas Baram, Ph.D., Brookline