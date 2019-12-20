Space IL Co-Founder, Yonatan Winetraub, received a standing ovation from an audience of 500 supporters at Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF) annual Breakfast for Israel in New England at Boston’s Newton Marriott on Dec. 9.

Attendees listened to Winetraub’s passionate address as he reflected on the ‘hard landing’ of SpaceIL’s Beresheet lunar module in an optimistic light while celebrating many of the goals the mission achieved. Winetraub also described his desire to inspire school students by making them feel a part of the voyage – a mission he feels was achieved last Purim when he saw more children dressed as astronauts than movie characters.

Another highlight of the breakfast occurred when a group photograph of attendees was taken – with the photo set to be included in a SpaceIL time capsule being sent to the moon.

“Yonatan’s story is quintessentially Israeli,” said JNF New England President, Steve London. “Israel is a country driven by innovation, creativity, and a pioneering spirit – everything that Yonatan represents. These qualities can also be seen in the projects JNF-USA supports, such as our planned $300 million JNF Israel Education and Technology Center in Be’er Sheva and our planned Beit Asher Food and Technology Innovation Center on the Greenbaum Campus in Kiryat Shmona.”

The breakfast is JNF New England’s largest annual event that brings together supporters of the land and people of Israel, and compliments JNF’s smaller events held throughout the year by its donor societies including; Women for Israel, Lawyers for Israel, and JNFuture.

“Our annual breakfast demonstrates how this community comes together each year as one – one family – demonstrating our support for Israel and celebrating the accomplishments and supporting the mission of Jewish National Fund. With the rising tide of anti-Semitism throughout the world, now more than ever, we must stand together as one family, committed to the future of the State of Israel,” said London.