Evan J. Michelman, 60 – late of Peabody. Died on December 20, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of the late Philip and Selma (Erlich) Michelman.

Evan is survived by his siblings Bari Michelman-Johnson and her husband Wayne, Martin K. Michelman, Sr., and his nieces and nephews Martin, Halle, Cole, and Nicole. He was predeceased by his sister Sheri Mitchell. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Monday, December 23 at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment in Temple Israel Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Memorial observance at the family home following interment. Contributions in Evan’s memory may be made to Northeast Arc, 64 Holten St., Ste. 2, Danvers, MA 01923. (Torf)