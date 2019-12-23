Laurence “Larry” Levine, 86 – late of Danvers, formerly of Malden. Owner of Larry Levine’s Kosher Meat Market. Died on December 21, 2019.

Devoted husband of Mindy (Spigel) Levine. Beloved father of Rene Schecker, Allen and Joann Levine, and Todd and Simone Levine. Cherished grandfather of Adam and Arielle Levine, Jenna Levine, Hillary Levine, Allison Levine, Justin Schecker, and Sarah Schecker. Proud great-grandfather of Hallie Levine. Dear brother of Irving and Lenore Levine.

Services will be held at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody on Monday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Everett. Condolence calls may be made following the burial at Temple Ner Tamid until 8 p.m. Calls may also be made at his late residence Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4-8 p.m., with Minyans at 7 p.m., and also Friday 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody, Bnai Israel Congregation, Rockville, Md., or Chabad Center, Parkland, Fla. (Goldman)