Vernon Stohn, 94 – formerly of Revere and Malden. Died on December 20, 2019.

Devoted husband of Edna “Honey” (Gootkin) Stohn. Beloved father of Jeffrey and his wife Ellen Stohn, Carolyn and her husband Paul Swerdlow, and Peter Stohn. Cherished grandfather of Michael Stohn and Julie Swerdlow. Dear brother of Arlene Wish.

Services will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Monday, December 23 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in North Reading. Condolence calls may be made on Monday following the interment at a location to be announced; also at the home Jeffrey and Ellen Stohn on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)