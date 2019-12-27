Bruce H. Gilboard, 64 – late of Boston, formerly of Andover. Died on December 23, 2019.

Devoted husband of Bethany (Panzirer) Gilboard. Beloved father of Andrew and his wife Alison Gilboard and Samuel Gilboard. Dear brother of Shelley and her husband Richard Abrahams. Loving uncle of Melissa and Rebecca. Cherished son of the late John and Lita (Greenglass) Gilboard.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, Andover on December 26. Interment followed in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to the Gilboard Family Fund for Psychosocial Oncology and Palliative Care, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, or American Technion Society Technion Medical Fund In Memory of Bruce Gilboard, 55 East 59th St., Floor 13, New York, NY 10022. (Goldman)