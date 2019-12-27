Chester “Chet” G. Baker, late of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott, a longtime employee of the Jewish Journal, passed away on December 26, 2019. He was 79 years old.

Chet joined the Journal as business manager in 2005. Baker, a former treasurer and long-term board member of Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead, was a veteran accountant with experience in small firms as well as large companies like the Gillette Company and Polaroid Corp.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Baker and his wife Gail operated Brigham Liquors in the Mission Hill section of Boston from 1992 to 2004. Before that, he worked for 20 years as controller of Prime Poultry Corp.

Chet was predeceased by his wife Gail, who passed on November 24, 2019. He leaves two daughters, Marla and her husband Mark, and Stephanie, as well as two grandchildren.

His funeral will be held graveside on Sunday, December 29, at 11:30 a.m., at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park (off Rte. 114), Danvers.

Shiva will be observed immediately following interment until 7 p.m. at his late residence, Lynn Shore Towers, Apartment 107, 295 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn.