Daniel Charles Leavitt, 78 – late of Peabody. Died on December 24, 2019, after a long illness. Dan was the son of the late Jacob and Ruth Evans Leavitt and grew up in Brookline.

Dan is survived by his son Jeff of Haverhill, his son Steven and devoted daughter-in-law Beth, his adoring granddaughters Rebekah and Jordan Leavitt of North Reading; his sister Beth Bernstein of Boston and his brother Edward of San Francisco, Calif. Also by his treasured nieces and nephew, Leah Bernstein of San Francisco, and David Bernstein and Tanya Fokina of Brookline. Danny will also be missed by his longtime partner Sally Francis of Peabody.

A funeral service for Danny will be held at Congregation Sons of Israel, Park St., Peabody on Monday, December 30 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Please contact the family for Shiva information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Sons of Israel, Park St., Peabody, MA 01960, or to Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)