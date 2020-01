Judith Eleanor (Albert) Croner passed away on December 12, 2019 at her home in San Rafael, Calif., at the age of 81. She was the sister of Sara Bronstein (Rick) of Beverly.

Judy is survived by her husband Mel Croner; her daughters Hali Croner (Eugene Palmer) and Nina Croner (Joe Burke); her grandsons Adam and Andrew Palmer; her sisters Sara Bronstein (Rick) of Beverly and Phyllis Albert; along with numerous close cousins, nieces, and nephews.