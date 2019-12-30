Rosemary (O’Malley) Coltin, 70 – late of Melrose. Retired Lynn Classical High School Teacher. Died on December 24, 2019.

Dear sister of Myles O’Malley Jr. Cherished aunt of Catherine Ragan O’Malley.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, on Friday, December 27. Interment in Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, it was Rosemary’s wish that expressions of sympathy be made to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, or Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. (Goldman)