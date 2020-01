Samuel E. Goldman, 83 – late of Malden, formerly of Boston and Brookline. Died on December 27, 2019.

Loving son of the late Nathan and Ida (Simkovitz) Goldman. Survived by his dear brothers Seymour and Joseph Goldman.

Private interment services were held on Sunday, December 30. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)