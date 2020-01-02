In this season of Chanukah, celebrating the miracle of light, and one day’s worth of oil lasting eight days, I want to send this Divine Light to all Jews and equally, to all people and all creation. It is also the Solstice, Christmas and Kwanza time, other traditions celebrating light.

In these dark times of war in Israel and Palestine, of caging children, shootings and burnings of synagogues, homelessness, police shootings of innocent black people, division, hate and climate change endangering Mother Earth, let’s remember the Divine Light shining in each of us and that we belong to each other as Jews, human beings and other living beings, all children of Mother Earth.

Our individual fates are tied to each other and to all life. We share this love-light, whatever our religious, color, gender, etc.When we tap into this light, we find solutions benefitting all, Jews and Palestinians, people of all colors, men, women and trans people, native-born and immigrant, etc. We move from division and hate to a unity that honors differences.

In your letters to the editor section, I very much appreciated Mr. Barham’s warm and loving welcome to Ms. Zaleski. I extend this same welcome to her and am very sorry for the racism she faces. I also appreciated Mr. Fox’s concern for Palestinians and Jews.

We need this inclusive and unifying light power to move forward justly and peacefully in these too white, yet, dark times. I pray we choose leaders that promote unity, justice and love for all. It is always darkest before the dawn. Let’s bring the light of healing to Jews and all people, all creation, starting right now.

Shifra Freewoman, Brookline