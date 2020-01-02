Like most newspapers, The Jewish Journal has silent words on paper. Or, in these modern times, words on a screen. That was not true of The Journal, it had a voice – a cordial voice that answered the phone for many years. The voice and the welcome belonged to Chet Baker. In a world where telephone contact is oftentimes peripheral or unresponsive, Chet had a warmth that easily opened communication with The Journal.

Chet’s work as business manger can only be appreciated by The Journal staff, but his friendly voice could be appreciated – and will now be missed – by the whole Jewish community.

Herb Belkin, Swampscott