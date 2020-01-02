I could criticize almost every sentence in Ron Fox’s letter, “The two-state solution debate is irrelevant,” but I’ll confine myself to two of his many misguided assertions.

Fox asserts that it is not Israel but the Palestinian Arabs who have no peace partner. But it’s the Palestinian Arabs who rejected incredibly generous Israeli offers in 2000, 2001 and 2008, launched their bloody terror offensive, euphemistically known as the “second Intifada,” after Camp David and walked away from negotiations when they were offered the equivalent of all the disputed territory in 2008.

It’s now nearly four years since Riyad al-Malki, the Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Minister, asserted they would never again negotiate directly with Israel.

That’s pretty much an announcement that the Pales­tinian Authority refuses to be a peace partner!

Fox also claims, using somewhat different language and without any evidence, that Israeli building in the disputed portions of the Land of Israel “has killed the two-state solution.”

By repeatedly insisting he would never acknowledge the reality that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the very heart of the so-called “two-state solution:” two states for two peoples. Fox may be right about the two-state solution being killed, but the murderers were named Yasser Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas.

Regardless, Fox is correct that the two-state solution debate is irrelevant. It’s actually worse than irrelevant, since debating an obsession that’s repeatedly failed and has been repudiated by one of the parties that would have to agree qualifies as insanity.

The debate should be about how to achieve what is supposed to be the true goal: peace.

Alan Stein, Natick

Founder, PRIMER-Massachusetts and PRIMER-Israel